Endorsements for Frank DelVecchio and Jess Aptowitz, candidates, Mansfield Select Board
To the editor:
I would like to wholeheartedly endorse Frank DelVecchio and Jess Aptowitz for re-election to the Mansfield Select Board.
I have known DelVecchio for many years and can attest without reservation that he is honest, intelligent, compassionate, thoughtful, and fair. He is the epitome of the perfect Select Board member. Aptowitz, likewise, has shown himself to be kind-hearted, caring, and very responsive to the needs and issues of the town. They have been working successfully as a team with the rest of the Select Board, making decisions to continuously improve our town.
There’s an old saying, “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it”. In this case, it’s more than just not broken, it’s running smoothly and efficiently. As a former reporter, I can recall very challenging times when the Select Board was constantly fighting with the School Committee, and often with each other. The current situation is such a breath of fresh air compared to those days.
Both DelVecchio and Aptowitz have shown themselves to be dedicated public servants. They have worked, and want to continue to work, diligently for the greater good.
I know that DelVecchio and Aptowitz truly have the best interests of Mansfield’s citizens at heart.
Deborah Snyder
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.