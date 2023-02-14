Endorsement letter for John Davis, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I have known John Davis for most of my life, and I can tell you if you want a mayor who is honest and transparent, he’s your candidate.
He’s hardworking and dedicated to the city and its residents.
Davis has sacrificed a lot over the years to help others, never for praise or recognition just because it is who he is. As mayor, he is already showing he will continue to do just that.
Vote Davis for mayor on Feb. 28.
Jacob Allard
Attleboro