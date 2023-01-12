Endorsement letters for Attleboro special election
The Sun Chronicle is now accepting letters of endorsement for the four candidates running in Attleboro’s Feb. 28 special mayoral election.
Endorsement letters are limited to 150 words. Please use last names in second reference. Deadline for submitting endorsement letters is 5 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7. Letters received after that time will not be published. All letters are edited.
Send letters with the word “endorsement” in the subject line to: opinion@thesunchronicle.com