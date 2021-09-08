Endorsement letters
for Attleboro primaryEndorsement letters for candidates running in the Sept. 21 Attleboro mayoral primary must be received by 5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14.
All endorsement letters are edited and restricted to 150 words.
Include your name, address and a contact number. Letters longer than 150 words will be edited down and letters received after the deadline will not be published. Send letters to opinion@thesunchronicle.com
