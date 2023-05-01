Endorsement: Mark Corsillo, Mansfield select board
To the editor:
In this most pivotal election in Mansfield on May 9, I am supporting Mark Corsillo for select board. He is currently serving on the town’s planning board, which is responsible for the upcoming massive development at the train station, and his understanding of the project will be a great asset as a select board member. He also served on the waste reduction and recycling committee and has worked closely with the town clerk since 2020 to ensure smooth running of elections and town meetings.
As an IT professional, he will bring a wealth of knowledge to help solve IT and other complex problems in a collaborative style. He is a problem solver.
Sally Fehervari
Mansfield