Endorsement: Maureen Doherty, Mansfield Select Board
To the editor:
I am writing to endorse Maureen Doherty for the position of select board. I’ve had the privilege of working with Doherty when she started her real estate career, and I have followed her involvement on various town projects.
Doherty has been involved with politics her entire life, and her passion for serving her community has only grown stronger. She’s a dedicated, hardworking and passionate individual who has a deep commitment to Mansfield. As a building committee member, she has been instrumental in overseeing the construction and renovation of various municipal buildings, ensuring they are completed on time and within budget. She has served other building projects in surrounding towns as well.
She works collaboratively with community members to achieve common goals, has a strong sense of integrity and is committed to transparency. Her experience and history of service makes her an ideal candidate, and I believe she’ll serve with distinction.
Debra Parker
Mansfield