Endorsement: Maureen Doherty, Mansfield Select Board
To the editor:
I would like to share my professional and personal experience with the people of Mansfield regarding Maureen Doherty, a candidate for select board.
Doherty was the procurement officer for the Town of Stoughton during the construction of a $14 million library renovation project. As the library director, I had no experience in this type of project, and Doherty was invaluable in ensuring the project came in on time and under budget. Her expertise, professionalism and integrity brought this project to a successful conclusion we can all be proud of.
Doherty approached every situation with an open mind and treated all parties with dignity and respect. Her leadership will serve the town well.
Patricia Basler, Bourne; former Library Director, Town of Stoughton