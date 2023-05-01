Endorsement: Maureen Doherty, Mansfield select board
To the editor:
On May 9, Mansfield voters will fill two open seats on the select board. Replacing 40% of the board calls for bringing in someone with experience. With 38 years of public service to Mansfield and surrounding towns, Maureen Doherty certainly brings that to the table.
We’re also facing challenging times in Mansfield, closing an over $5 million budget gap with some practices that would have been frowned upon in the recent past, we’re in our second year of uncertainty in the police chief role and town government is far less transparent than it has been.
Doherty has the courage to ask the hard questions and to not be led blindly along a path by far more experienced politicians. She can certainly stand up for herself — and us.
Olivier Kozlowski
Mansfield, former Mansfield selectman