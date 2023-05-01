Endorsements: Maureen Doherty, Mansfield select board
To the editor:
My first choice for Mansfield’s select board is Maureen Doherty.
She already knows the varied responsibilities for every board, commission, or committee. Her learning curve will be short.
After 30+ years on the town’s building committee, creating seven new or altered municipal buildings, Doherty has learned about the town’s bylaws and also state bylaws and regulations surrounding finance and purchasing regulations, public postings for meetings, and the required state and local ethics codes.
Doherty is not using this candidacy as a stepping stone to greater political horizons. This is the capstone to her vibrant career.
She’s a listener, thinker and researcher who deals with facts, and rebuffs political pressure and those who would apply it for personal gain.
Her actions indicate that Mansfield’s betterment, not her own, has been her goal. If you feel it’s time to have a more responsive, transparent select board, Doherty’s election is a step in the right direction.
Sandra Levine
Mansfield
To the editor:
On May 9, Mansfield voters will fill two open seats on the select board. Replacing 40% of the board calls for bringing in someone with experience. With 38 years of public service to Mansfield and surrounding towns, Maureen Doherty certainly brings that to the table.
We’re also facing challenging times in Mansfield, closing an over $5 million budget gap with some practices that would have been frowned upon in the recent past, we’re in our second year of uncertainty in the police chief role and town government is far less transparent than it has been.
Doherty has the courage to ask the hard questions and to not be led blindly along a path by far more experienced politicians. She can certainly stand up for herself — and us.
Olivier Kozlowski
Mansfield former Mansfield selectman