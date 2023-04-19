Endorsement: Michael Toole, Norton Select Board
To the editor:
I would like to urge Norton residents to vote for Michael Toole in the upcoming select board race. Toole does the work, he has proven that in his tenure of board member. He does not settle for just attending meetings, he has spent a great deal of extra time beyond that working to forward the interests of Norton. He has a good vision for Norton that can be found on his campaign page. And he loves Norton. He is constantly present at town events as well.
But it’s really the way he constantly works even when the voters are not looking, especially when the voters are not looking, that makes him a valuable contributor for this town and our best candidate for select board.
Robert Welsh
Norton