Endorsement: Mike Toole, Norton Select Board
To the editor:
I write this endorsement for Michael Toole, candidate for re-election to the Norton Select Board.
Toole has been a board member since 2020. In that time, he has been associated with many improvements to the town. The list is long with such highlights as the reopening of the Chartley Fire Station, the upcoming vote on the new Norton Department of Public Works, the resolution of the Pesa Case, obtaining funding from the federal government for the two new town wells, etc., etc. Toole is experienced as he is the senior member of the board and very knowledgeable as to the workings of the town’s government. If there is an issue to be anticipated or to be resolved, he knows who and how to get things done. I believe Norton would do itself a huge favor by keeping Toole on its Select Board.
Mark Sweeney
Norton