Endorsement of Jay DiLisio for mayor
To the editor:
As a relative newcomer to Attleboro, this special election has provided me with a window into city politics.
After over 20 years of political involvement in my former South Shore town, I observed many friends become entrenched in politically polarized positions to the detriment of all. This behavior caused tunnel vision that was profoundly destructive to the capacity of different municipal entities to work cooperatively.
My choice to support Jay DiLisio is based in my appreciation for his institutional knowledge gained over five city council terms that is coupled with his demonstrated skill in consensus building. I am particularly impressed with DiLisio’s spearheading of a coalition to address gaps in mental health care. Former Mayor Kevin Dumas’s enthusiastic endorsement shows me DiLisio’s decades spent building relationships provide a groundswell of support to make positive change.
This provides DiLisio with the engine necessary to implement his vision for a united Attleboro.
Katherine Bennett
Attleboro