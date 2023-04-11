Endorsement: Sandra Ollerhead, Norton School Board
To the editor:
I write this endorsement for Sandra Ollerhead, candidate for Norton School Committee.
The school committee opening is one of the most important on this year’s ballot. It’s likely that our school committee will be finding a replacement for the Superintendent this year.
As a 15-year resident of Norton, a parent of children who have gone through the district at every grade, and a high school educator for 27 years, Ollerhead knows what is required to balance the needs of students, educators, and families in this and other decisions the school committee faces.
Ollerhead has been a resident of Norton for over 15 years and served widely as a volunteer on various town and school advisory boards, demonstrating her commitment to this town and the school district. Ollerhead is a highly qualified candidate and I hope you’ll join me in voting for her on April 29.
Calista Thompson
Norton