Endorsement: Sandra Ollerhead, Norton School Committee
To the editor:
Please vote for Sandra Ollerhead for Norton School Committee on April 29th:
• In addition to parenting, boosting, and PTA-ing two children through Norton public schools, Ollerhead brings 27 years of public-school experience. She has witnessed firsthand how both state and local policy and budget decisions impact students, administrations, and districts.
• Ollerhead has experienced how the input of educators can be overlooked in policymaking and will bring that perspective to the committee. She understands the importance of not only attracting but retaining good teachers. As Norton saw a record number of teacher resignations heading into this school year, she will look to make improvements to ensure that their voices are heard and valued.
• She has real-world insight into the diversity and complexity of students. She understands their struggles and needs. She is an ally who has and will continue to advocate for all students.
Laura Parker
Norton