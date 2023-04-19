Endorsement: Sandra Ollerhead, Norton School Committee
To the editor:
I am happy to endorse Sandra Ollerhead for the Norton School Committee. As I end my second term on the committee, I am confident that Ollerhead has the necessary skills to support all students and Norton Public Schools. A 27-year veteran educator, Ollerhead has proven her commitment to public education. She is a strong educational advocate who recognizes curriculum and financial challenges that inherently impact education. She has creative ideas to overcome potential challenges and will support the transition of a new superintendent with ease. Ollerhead is a longtime resident of Norton with an impressive track record of community engagement and school support, having held multiple roles on various town and school boards. I have no doubt that she will bring an extremely valuable perspective to the committee, one only a teacher of her caliber can bring.
Carolyn Gallagher
Norton