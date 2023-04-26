To the editor:
With the departure of Dr. Baeta and the threat of national movements creeping into our schools, it has never been more important to have the proper representation on our school committee. Sandra Ollerhead is the right person at the right time for the Norton School Committee in the near and long term. As a mother of children who have grown up in the district and an educator herself, she has a unique set of qualifications and experience you won’t find in another candidate. It’s rare that such a perfect candidate comes along, and it would be truly disappointing to miss the opportunity to add her to our school committee.
Cody Thompson
Norton