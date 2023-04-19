Endorsement: Sandra Ollerhead, Norton School Committee
To the editor:
I am writing in support of Sandra Ollerhead for Norton School Committee. The Rail Trail Committee (officially, The Alternative Transportation Committee) was established in 2013 to extend the World War II Memorial walking trail in Mansfield. Ollerhead was elected co-chair and I later become a member of the committee, too. She has impressed me with her civic engagement and commitment. She is also very knowledgeable about local government procedures. She never gave up on the Rail Trail in the nine years; it will now be built. We couldn’t ask for a better school committee member: an experienced high school teacher and a parent of Norton public schools children. Privately, I also know Ollerhead. She has a lovely social personality: caring and fun. I feel privileged to have met someone like her and will wholeheartedly and enthusiastically endorse her for school committee. We won’t find anyone more knowledgeable, engaged, and committed.
Beata Schmid
Norton