Endorsement: Sandra Ollerhead, Norton School Committee
To the editor:
I am writing to endorse Sandra Ollerhead for Norton School Committee. I have known her for 12 years and over that time seen her involvement in her own children’s’ education as well as the community as a whole.
Ollerhead is smart, reliable and trustworthy; she will be an excellent addition to the committee.
The fact she has waited until her own children have almost completed high school to run for the committee demonstrates her dedication to education and her desire to not just help her own children but to ensure that the schools are the best they can be for all of the students of Norton. She knows what it is to be a parent of a child in Norton Public Schools, from elementary all the way through high school. With Ollerhead as a committee member, you can be sure that she is thinking of what is in the best interest of all students in Norton.
Ali Avedisian
Norton