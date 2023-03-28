Endorsement: Trevor Knott, KP School Board
To the editor:
I am writing to endorse Trevor Knott for re-election to the King Philip Regional School Committee. Knott is currently serving as the committee’s chairman and has proven himself to be a dedicated and effective leader.
Knott is highly organized and uses data to inform his decision-making process. He is collaborative and works well with others, always striving to find common ground and solutions that benefit everyone.
As chair, Knott has done an outstanding job of leading the committee, ensuring that the needs of the community are met and that the students receive the best possible education. I believe that Knott’s experience, dedication, and leadership make him the best candidate for this position.
Joseph Stewart
Wrenthamn