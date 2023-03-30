Endorsement: Veronica Gonzalez, Wrentham School Board
To the editor:
I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for the reelection of Veronica Gonzalez to the Wrentham School Committee. As the current chairman of the committee, Gonzalez has demonstrated her strong commitment to providing an excellent education for our children at a reasonable cost.
During her tenure on the committee, she has worked tirelessly to improve educational outcomes for our children, while also being mindful of the need to manage costs. Her leadership and vision have resulted in a school system that provides high-quality education for our children without putting undue burden on taxpayers.
Gonzalez’s experience, dedication, and results-driven approach make her the ideal candidate for the job. I am confident that she will continue to be a champion for our children’s education and a responsible steward of our community’s resources.
Gonzalez is the best candidate to ensure that our schools continue to provide an excellent education for our children.
Joseph Stewart
Wremtham