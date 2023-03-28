Endorsement: Veronica Gonzalez, Wrentham School Board
To the editor:
Join me and vote for Veronica Gonzalez for Wrentham School Committee. Our children need to learn skills to maintain healthy relationships, stay curious so they can solve tough problems and be brave enough to reflect on what they can do differently if things don’t go the way they expect.
Gonzalez exemplifies these skills as chair. The school committee has made incredibly challenging decisions that have put the needs of the broader community and the needs of the children most vulnerable at the forefront.
Gonzalez has balanced the needs of individuals with the needs of the community with reflection, open ears and a commitment to making tough decisions that won’t please everyone. This is the kind of leader I want my children to emulate. Someone who has consistently reflected on the perspectives of others and used that data to make decisions. I’d vote for her twice if I could.
Krista Andberg
Wrentham