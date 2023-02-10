Endorsements are nice, but votes are what matters
To the editor:
Re: “Heavy hitters weigh in,” front page, Feb. 7:
It shouldn’t surprise anyone to hear about the latest mayoral endorsements by area politicians.
Former Governor Charlie Baker and former Attleboro Mayor Kevin Dumas are both Republicans, as is Jay DiLisio, and former Mayor Paul Heroux is a Democrat, like Cathleen DeSimone. Since there is so much political division these days, even at the local level, endorsements usually go along party lines.
DeSimone supported Heroux’s re-election bid, so that support certainly isn’t a surprise.
One thing to remember is that endorsements are nice but it’s actually the voters who make the decision on Election Day, so let’s not count out John Davis or Timothy Barone just yet.
Mark C Ambrose
Attleboro