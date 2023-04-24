Endorsements: Denise Luciano, Norton Select Board; Jack Conway, Moderator
To the editor:
I’m voting for Denise Luciano for Norton Select Board and Jack Conway for Norton Town Moderator on April 29:
Here’s why I’m voting for Luciano:
She’s not a politician.
She’s smart. She keeps her emotions in check. She learns from her experiences.
She doesn’t pander.
She understands the importance of listening over waiting to talk.
She suffers no fools gladly but doesn’t silence dissenting voices.
She does her research and makes decisions based on what’s best for the town, not herself.
She’s not running to further her political aspirations — because she doesn’t have any.
She is / will not be influenced by those attempting to continue to wield power from behind the scenes.
She doesn’t alter her stance (or her loyalties) depending on the audience.
Conway, as a former Select Board member and chair, has already shown us he has the ability to run meetings with respect and civility. In that role he was always measured, thoughtful, and considerate.
He is supremely accessible. He values and encourages communication. He doesn’t duck difficult questions; he will always give an honest answer, even when he knows it may not be the one people want to hear.
He’s not running to rehash, re-legislate or overturn the vote of Town Meeting on a well-discussed and deliberated measure — or to avenge some perceived slight.
He is sincere in his desire to help and be a positive force in this town and this world and has the scars to prove it.
Conway is a genuinely good person — probably better than we deserve.
Laura Parker
Norton