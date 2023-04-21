To the editor:
It is my pleasure to endorse Denise Luciano for Norton Select Board and Sandra Ollerhead for Norton School Committee.
Luciano, through her volunteerism and dedication to Norton over 18 years, has proven she is a team player who will always put Norton’s success first.
As a sitting select board member, I can say without hesitation that we are better as a board, and better as a town, when all of us work together.
Luciano is on Norton’s side, values all opinions including those with which she disagrees, is open and transparent, listens first, and is objective when making decisions. She is genuine and honest. All these qualities as a person will benefit Norton’s residents and businesses when she is a select board member.
Ollerhead has been a dedicated volunteer in Norton for over 15 years, having successfully served in many different roles.
But this is not the only quality that sets Ollerhead apart from her competition. She is a veteran educator, which means she has a strong understanding of school budgets, has worked collaboratively with parents, administrators, and fellow teachers, and is keenly aware of the many challenges faced by our schools.
Importantly, Ollerhead is the only candidate unrelated to a current member of the school committee, so she will also be an independent voice and bring a different perspective to the board than her competitor.
I can think of no other candidate in recent memory more qualified than Ollerhead to be elected to the Norton School Committee.
Kevin Snyder
Norton Select Board