To the editor:
The upcoming school committee election has gained a lot of attention. It is my sincere hope that the Foxboro community will look closely into the candidates running.
As a nurse who works with children and families, I believe a holistic approach to supporting children is imperative.
The state’s educational framework highlights the importance of DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) and SEL (social-emotional learning).
These approaches emphasize inclusion and acceptance of all children and community members.
They recognize that we need to support children in their entirety, not just their academic abilities.
Brent Ruter and Rob Canfield have both vocalized the importance of DEI/SEL as cornerstones of our children’s education.
Despite scrutiny for upholding mandated mask policies, both have worked tirelessly during these unprecedented times to keep our community safe and our children in school.
I will proudly be voting for Ruter and Canfield on May 2.
Shuli Aronso
Foxboro