To the editor:
Brian Kelly is committed to doing what is best for the town of Plainville. He is not driven by any special interests or isolated movements. He strives to be fiscally responsible on both sides of the ledger. Controlling costs while continuing to encourage new revenues.
During his tenure he gave the residents of Plainville a choice on the tax override and then followed the edict delivered and made it work. I am proud of Kelly and the town of Plainville for making it work.
Tim Mullen
Plainville
To the editor:
As a resident of Hilltop Terrace, which is an integral part of our great and growing town, I ask for your support and vote, for Brian Kelly to the select board.
The volunteer role of select board member is a tough, demanding and thankless one yet critical to managing the ongoing operation and future growth of our town in conjunction with the surrounding communities, the state and even the nation.
The role requires that one can effectively make decisions that are many times controversial and unpopular but always for the benefit and in the best interests of the residents of the town. I’ve gotten to know Kelly and the work he has done, for all of us, the past three years.
I believe he possesses the attributes necessary, to continue working for our great town, a town where others and their families and children and businesses desire to live.
John A. Wilder
Plainville
To the editor:
When I think about endorsing a candidate, several questions come to mind. Is this person intelligent, analytical, dedicated to our community? Does he/she follow through on commitments, take initiatives and able to work with others? Has this person earned my respect and trust? Because I can answer yes to these questions, Brian Kelly will get my vote for select board.
As a finance committee member, Kelly learned the difficulties of balancing a budget. As a select board, Kelly worked to expand our tax base by welcoming new businesses to Plainville so families, seniors and existing businesses would not have to carry the tax burden by themselves. Kelly worked through difficult times, trying to preserve our small town character, fully realizing that growth would be unpopular to some people. I believe he worked in Plainville’s best interests.
Kathy Parker
Plainville
To the editor:
Please re-elect Brian Kelly to select board.
Under his leadership, the town has made enormous strides in maximizing revenue to rebuild the infrastructure. His team has delivered millions of dollars in unforeseen income from new commercial infrastructure and the sale of unused municipal property. His plan is working.
Plainville has been able to attract a highly competent new town manager; attract, retain, and promote skilled new department managers; acquire $1.8 million in long term savings; acquire well over $2 million in certified and uncertified free cash (and growing); returned a brand-new second ambulance to service; hire additional firefighters; hire additional police; attract grant money; acquire almost a million dollars of capital projects without debt; and is growing a lucrative commercial tax base.
Kelly has earned the opportunity and the town deserves to see his plan for financial stability come to complete fruition.
Reed Webster
Plainville
To the editor:
From his time on the finance committee, to his first term serving Plainville on the select board, Brian Kelly has brought a sense of logic and fiscal responsibility to the decision making process.
With a staunch focus on bringing in more revenue for our town to help combat rising costs and proposing creative solutions to reduce expenses, he has helped Plainville to weather significant financial challenges over the past several years.
Kelly continues to donate his time and makes personal sacrifice to help improve our town for all residents. I am grateful for Kelly’s efforts.
Tom McHugh
Plainville
To the editor:
As our election approaches, Plainville is blessed with two passionate candidates for the select board. However, I’ve decided on incumbent Brian Kelly. Why? Aside from constituents’ health and well-being, town finance is the primary job of select board.
Supporting Plainville’s finances, Kelly works toward expense control and responsible commercial development. Controlling expenses is complicated with unions, unfunded mandates, degrading infrastructure, pension liability, and increasing demands for town services. Kelly’s encouragement of expanded commercial tax base has helped deliver necessary town services. As I drive around Plainville, great strides have been made toward commercial development. The numbers collaborate, according to Department of Revenue, during Kelly’s tenure, commercial real estate base has increased $72M, which adds revenue of $1.3M annually, plus there’s property tax benefits from the equipment maintained in new commercial buildings.
Kelly takes spending seriously, he knows our schools, public safety, cultural, and senior services deserve appropriate funding. A major part of the solution requires growth of our commercial tax base, clearly a principal focus of Kelly.
Rick Hamilton
Plainville