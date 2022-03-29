Endorsements for Greg Wehmeyer, candidate KP School Board
To the editor:
Why do I support Greg Wehmeyer for the KP School Committee? Because he is one of the most enthusiastic, hard-working, and committed people I know. I was introduced to Wehmeyer through some work we were doing for the Plainville/Wrentham/Norfolk tri-town area.
Since then, I’ve gotten to know Wehmeyer as a great listener and strategic advisor for several efforts we have undertaken together. As a resident of the KP School District, I will be thrilled to have a representative with Wehmeyer’s integrity, strong work ethic, and keen leadership abilities as a member of the KP School Committee.
Sandra Kimball
Norfolk
To the editor:
The King Philip School Committee must make informed and difficult decisions as its members consider needs of all stakeholders — students, parents, educators, and taxpayers.
I support Greg Wehmeyer’s candidacy for King Philip School Committee because a candidate for such a position must be ready to hit the ground running.
Wehmeyer, who serves on both Plainville’s Local Housing Authority and Community Preservation Committee, is familiar with local government and understand the need for deliberation when making decisions. He is also actively involved in the KP community. His daughter, who is a student at the KP Middle School, is also member of the KP Marching Band.
Although I cannot vote for Wehmeyer on Monday, I hope that you will. I believe that the tri-town community would benefit from Wehmeyer’s presence on the KP School Committee.
Julie Garland
Wrentham