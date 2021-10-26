To the editor:
I will be voting for Jay DiLisio for council at-large on Nov. 2. My son has been an active member on the Attleboro Youth Commission since 2016. As an AYC member, he has been involved in Soup for Heat, soliciting donations for the Fourth of July Fireworks, the Spooky Ma Boo, Ten Mile River Cleanup, and several food drives.
DiLisio is the mentor for the AYC -- he teaches these young adults about how government functions, how to work with people, how to respect each other’s ideas and opinions, and the importance of community service. The AYC is an active group in Attleboro, and it’s been great to see how DiLisio interacts and guides the AYC. I’ve gotten to know him over the last several years and it’s clear he is passionate about improving the city and working with the next generation. Join me in voting for DiLisio on Nov. 2.
Luis Ydrach
Attleboro
To the editor:
I have supported Jay DiLisio for all four of his terms. I have gotten to know him well in that time, and I have seen him in action, whether it was participating when the Council on Aging did the plays to support the COA, volunteering at Soup for Heat, mentoring the Attleboro Youth Commission, his involvement in the Ten Mile River Clean-up or seeing him in the heat, rain, or snow at the drive-thru food drives.
DiLisio is a vocal advocate for all businesses in Attleboro, especially locally owned businesses. He spends time talking with businesses to understand their challenges. His background in retail and business banking has helped him when speaking with business owners.
It’s important to have our city representatives support city charities, organizations, and neighbors. That is why I am supporting DiLisio for city council at- large on Nov. 2.
Carol Cotoia
Attleboro
To the editor:
I am proud to endorse Jay DiLisio for re-election to the Attleboro City Council. In his four terms as an at-large city councilor, DiLisio has led a challenging budget process during the pandemic to control spending while retaining and protecting the many services our city provides. He has also significantly improved the transparency to the city’s budget process in his service on the council.
He is also a strong advocate for our public safety departments. He works tirelessly with first responders to ensure they have the tools, training and equipment needed to keep us safe.
But most importantly, as politics has become so polarizing and dividing, DiLisio’s priorities are exactly where they need to be -- putting the best interests of the city and its people first.
Please join me in voting for DiLisio on Nov. 2.
Brian Milette
Attleboro
To the editor:
I have known Jay DiLisio for over 15 years, and I have always been impressed by his work ethic and dedicated customer service. We worked together for 10 years and he always demonstrated professionalism and always advocated for his customers. As bank managers we saw complex customer issues which was when DiLisio was at his best. As an Attleboro resident I have seen him bring that same approach to city hall. He always advocates for every resident of the city, but most importantly he is accessible to every resident of the city. That is why I am proud to support my friend DiLisio for Attleboro City Council at-large on Nov. 2.
Justin Cambridge
Attleboro
To the editor:
My dad, Jay DiLisio, is running for his fifth term for as an at-large city councilor. He does a lot throughout Attleboro, such as being a co-chair of the annual Ten Mile River Cleanup and he is a co founder of the Drive-thru Food Drive.
My dad is the mentor of the Attleboro Youth Commission, and he has inspired me and the other members to get involved and give back to Attleboro. The Attleboro Youth Commission helps give back to the community by helping out at different events and organizations in the city, and he has taught us about responsibility, respect, and how government works. He has taught me the importance of giving back to the community and being on the AYC is one of my favorite things to do.
Please vote for my dad on Nov. 2.
Ryan DiLisio
Attleboro
To the editor:
During the pandemic we saw how great of a community we live in. I always visited the AZttleboro Drive-Thru Food Drives to make donations to help the food pantries in Attleboro.
I was impressed that the food drives were created by local officials, including at-large city councilor Jay DiLisio. I spoke with him at one of the food drives and it was easy to see his passion for this particular cause and what he felt was an obligation to help those in need.
By being one of the co-founders of the Drive Thru Food Drives demonstrates his commitment to the city, and this is just one of the reasons I will be casting my vote for DiLisio for at-large councilor on Nov. 2, and I ask you do the same.
