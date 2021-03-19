Endorsements for John Simmons
and JoAnn Cathcart, North councilTo the editor:
To all the voters in North Attleboro: It is so important that we give great thought to who we will vote for in the upcoming election for the North Attleboro Town Council. We all care deeply about our town and the direction we take as we move into the future.
As many of you know, I have watched most of the past council meetings and I have observed the members who have the most extensive background and knowledge as well as ordinary common sense.
This ability is displayed in their discussions and deliberation in reaching the important decisions that affect all of us and our families.
I am encouraging everyone to please vote.
I would ask you to consider two people who I have had the opportunity to know and greatly respect for their prior experience in many areas and the knowledge and common sense they display when making the weighty decisions that affect all our lives and our families. I will be voting for John Simmons and JoAnn Cathcart.
Please exercise your right to chose who you think will make the best decisions for our families.
Betty Poirer
North Attleboro
