Endorsements for Julie Garland, Wrentham Select Board, and Lauryn Blakesley, Wrentham School Board
To the editor:
Wrentham’s municipal election is Monday and I’m writing to endorse two candidates who bring fresh perspectives to governing Wrentham.
Julie Garland, a decade long resident of West Wrentham who currently serves as vice-chair of our Conservation Commission, brings more than 20 years of development expertise to the select board. Garland has proven to be a smart, level-headed, and effective community leader. She will be an outstanding select board member.
Lauryn Blakesley, whose children have gone through Wrentham schools, likewise has decades of professional experience that inform her decision making and her collaborative style. Blakesley is an analytical thinker who delivers pragmatic solutions. She will be an outstanding School Committee member.
Joseph Stewart
Wrentham