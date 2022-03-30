Endorsements for Julie Garland, Wrentham Select Board
To the editor:
I urge Wrentham residents to vote Julie Garland onto the town’s select board.
As the chair of the Conservation Commission, I am impressed by Garland’s focus, dependability, and the ability to carry all tasks to their completion during her five years on the Commission. To be specific:
• She led the commission to require that impacts on climate change be considered by all applicants.
• She did the legwork to get the new signs at Birchwold and Joe’s Rock.
• She has effectively chaired every other Conservation Commission meeting for the past eight months.
• She carefully considers all input before making decisions.
• She led the campaign for Wrentham to adopt a single use plastic bag bylaw.
Garland will serve the town conscientiously and effectively.
Leo Immonen
Wrentham
To the editor:
I support the candidacy of Julie Garland for Wrentham Select Board. Garland’s education, work experience and contributions to public service throughout her life, but most especially during her time living in Wrentham, have prepared her to take on the great responsibility of town selectman. She currently serves as Wrentham Conservation Commission’s vice chair, is a member of our Phase II Master Planning Steering Committee and has contributed to our community’s efforts in enabling Wrentham to become eligible for a state grant provided through Green Communities. Her genuine dedication to our town and community is admirable and I will be supporting her on our town’s municipal election day, April 4.
Lauryn Blakesley
Wrentham
To the editor:
Why do I support Julie Garland for the Wrentham Select Board? Because she is one of the most enthusiastic, hard-working, and committed people I know. Most people in Wrentham will know Garland as an active member of the Conservation Commission. I was introduced to her through some work we were doing for the Plainville/Wrentham/Norfolk tri-town area. Since then, I’ve gotten to know her as a trusted thought leader and tireless supporter of several efforts we have undertaken together. So, although I am not a resident of Wrentham, I can attest to Garland’s integrity, strong work ethic, and keen leadership abilities. I know she will be an exceptional asset to the Selec Board.
Sandra Kimball
Norfolk
To the editor:
We most enthusiastically endorse Julie Garland’s candidacy for the Wrentham Select Board. Decades have passed since a woman served on the board for our town. Through her educational training and experience in municipal and state political issues, Garland is exceptionally qualified, and a woman’s perspective in this day and age certainly adds to political discourse.
As office manager for a firm dedicated to accessibility for all citizens, she combines strong organizational skills with her natural enthusiasm. These qualities will support her goal of making sure that Wrentham benefits from state and federal grants and programs.
She has served on the Wrentham Conservation Commission and feels strongly about preserving open space, enhancing educational excellence and redeveloping the town center.
On April 4, vote for Garland.
Judy and Tom Brown
Wrentham
To the editor:
I am supporting Julie Garland for the Wrentham Select Board because she has the experience, judgment, intellect, and passion to make Wrentham an even better place than it is today. Garland believes in transparency in government and will work hard to make sure Wrentham receives its fair share of state and federal funding. She has proven to develop creative solutions to solve difficult challenges and has been deeply involved in preserving our town’s open spaces and in re-imagining the downtown through the master planning process.
She is also a strong supporter of our public schools, and I look forward to working with her to make sure that our schools remain the best in the region.
Philip Jordan
Wrentham
To the editor:
I’m writing to endorse Julie Garland for Wrentham Select Board. Garland is someone I wish were serving here in Attleboro. She’s someone who cares about the environment and has an open mind. She cares about senior citizens and children. She loves animals and wants to see businesses do well. With all of these diverse interests, Garland is perfect for elected office.
Garland is not new to public service in Wrentham. She has been involved in the conservation commission, is also a member of the Master Planning Steering Committee and the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Working Group.
One of the most important things about her is her ability to balance competing interests and come up with thoughtful solutions. Whether that from her bachelor’s in political science from UMass, or maybe she’s just a thoughtful person. Whatever the case, Garland is a good thoughtful person and I think that Wrentham would be well served by electing her. I can’t vote for her but I hope you will.
Paul Heroux
Mayor of Attleboro