To the editor:
On Nov. 2, please join me in electing Kate Jackson, City Clerk.
Jackson’s experience on the city council will clearly be beneficial in taking over the city clerk’s duties in January. Jackson brings positive energy, strong work ethic and friendly personal skills in all that she does. She has proven herself as an effective team player who can motivate others just by her positive attitude. I have known Jackson and her family for many years and can attest to their commitment and involvement in Attleboro. This attribute will benefit Jackson greatly as she resumes her duties as city clerk.
Robert Sturm
Attleboro
To the editor:
On Tuesday, Nov. 2, I will be casting my vote for Kate Jackson for city clerk. Her positive attitude is the perfect fit for that position. The staff employed in the city clerk’s office are professional courteous, polite and most importantly, helpful as they assist all who approach the office on any given day.
Although the upcoming retirement of Steve Withers will no doubt leave a void in that office, it is important that the next city clerk be able to assure the continued positive atmosphere in that department remains. Jackson has that upbeat and positive attitude to serve as our next city clerk.
Vote Jackson for city clerk on Nov. 2.
Taylor Winbourne
Attleboro
To the editor:
I have, on several occasions, had the opportunity to speak with Kate Jackson. Our conversations have ranged from topics including youth sports, our recreation department, public works issues and public safety, to name a few.
I have found Jackson to be well informed, engaged and genuinely interested in all that involves Attleboro. Her tenure on the city council is proof to me that she cares about our city and its happenings. Although one person can’t be always in all places, it is apparent that her presence at many events, celebrations and memorial services is a way of life for her, not an election year opportunity.
Please join me on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and elect Jackson to the office of city clerk. She has the experience, dedication and knowledge to serve in this capacity and continue to serve our city.
Jackie McKenzie
Attleboro
To the editor:
In this year’s city clerk election I will be casting my vote for Kate Jackson.
Jackson is a very effective city councilor who has done a wonderful job representing all the people. The experience she has gained while serving on the city council will undoubtedly benefit the entire city as our next city clerk.
Perhaps most importantly, Jackson is a nice person, an attribute that is sorely missing in the American political world of today. She is incredibly sincere and possesses the ability to make people feel relaxed and welcome. I have always been impressed with her natural enthusiasm, which translates into optimism for a better tomorrow. The people who will interact with Jackson as our city clerk will know they are working with a person who genuinely cares.
Please join me in voting for Jackson as our next city clerk on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Kimberly Difiore
Attleboro
To the editor:
I am writing to encourage all Attleboro voters to participate in the upcoming Nov. 2 election. Elections are important to any democracy and local elections are no exception.
With the upcoming retirement of our long-serving City Clerk Steve Withers, we have an opportunity to elect a new city clerk that is capable and knowledgeable in the duties that the clerk performs.
Kate Jackson has served Attleboro well as an at-large city councilor, member of the planning board and currently as vice president of the municipal council. She is also the Ward 4 city councilor and has a proven record of achievement when contacted by the constituents with concerns within Ward 4 or any other area of our city.
Jackson’s passion for public service has benefited many residents. Her enthusiasm and positive attitude will be beneficial as she assumed the duties of city clerk upon the retirement of Withers.
Tim Curran
Attleboro
To the editor:
Please join me on Nov. 2 and elect Kate Jackson as our city’s next city clerk.
This elected position, not always in the limelight, is critical to the function of the Attleboro Municipal Council as the council works to keep things moving throughout our city.
Interaction between the executive branch and legislative body of or city requires that the next city clerk be knowledgeable of how city government works. Knowledge of Massachusetts General Laws, city of Attleboro ordinances and even CMRs (Commonwealth of Massachusetts Regulations) are an important part of managing the office of city clerk.
Jackson is, by far, the best qualified candidate to assume the title of city clerk in January. Again, please join me in casting your vote for Jackson, city clerk on Nov. 2.
Neil Cassidy
Attleboro
To the editor:
As the former city council president I am thrilled my former colleague, Kate Jackson, is running for city clerk!
Jackson’ knowledge of all city departments, plus multiple years of council leadership, enables her to effectively fulfill the requirements of city clerk starting on day one.
Jackson chaired the Personnel and Human Services Committee during my first term on the council and her welcoming manner was impressive. Her positive personality and desire to move Attleboro forward was displayed during a “meet and greet” she organized for nominees to the city’s boards and commissions. She has a personal, sincere touch that makes people feel welcome at city hall.
Her multiple tenures as council vice president will serve her well, making her uniquely qualified for the required interactions between the clerk and the municipal council members. I strongly encourage all residents to keep moving Attleboro forward by electing Jackson city clerk.
Frank B. Cook
Attleboro
