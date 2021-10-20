To the editor:
I’m writing in support of Laurie Sawyer for city clerk. I served several years with Sawyer on the Human Rights Council. As chair of the council she always showed great organizational, leadership, and problem-solving skills. She will bring those skills to the office of city clerk.
Sawyer is a passionate advocate for people in our community, and strives to remove obstacles that become barriers. She believes in transparency and inclusion.
As city clerk she will lead an office that is professional, courteous, and fully assessable to all Attleboro residents.
I hope you will join me on Nov. 2 voting for
Sawyer for city clerk.
Ellen Parker
Attleboro
To the editor:
I am honored to endorse Laurie Sawyer for Attleboro City Clerk.
I first met Sawyer while volunteering for Mayor Paul Heroux’s first mayoral campaign. I found her to be a very hardworking, professional woman who is also very kind.
Subsequently, I came to know Sawyer better through our church. I discovered that she exemplifies our principle to recognize the worth and dignity of every person. She has demonstrated this many ways, including through her tenure as chair of our Council of Human Rights and through her extensive volunteer work in Attleboro.
Sawyer will make an excellent clerk who is not only well-educated, dedicated, and accomplished but also compassionate and principled.
Elizabeth Kenyon
Attleboro
To the editor:
I am endorsing Laurie Sawyer for city clerk.
Sawyer would be an excellent clerk. First, she has skills that make her qualified. She has been employed as a hospital administrator for 18 years. The organizational skills used in administration there are relevant to the position.
Sawyer takes her commitments seriously, be it working for human rights or being in choir. When Sawyer says she will do something she does it with heart. She will bring this level of commitment to this position.
The last reason I support Sawyer is because she has integrity. She is the type of person that I trust to do the right thing. Sawyer is, simply stated, a good person. We need people like her in positions in our local governments.
She has skills, commitment, and integrity. She needs your vote. I encourage you to vote for Sawyer for city clerk.
Tara Tetreault
North Attleboro
To the editor:
I support Laurie Sawyer for city clerk in Attleboro. I find Sawyer to be an outstanding candidate. Her 17 years position as academic administrator at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, she has developed expertise in communication and organization. I have found her to be honest, dependable, intelligent, and highly respectful also. Her bachelor’s degree in communications has prepared her for working for the people of Attleboro. Her work on the Attleboro Council on Human Rights demonstrates her commitment and concern for Attleboro residents. In this position she served as chair for three years.
She will create a transparent, accessible, respectful and efficient environment at city hall. The needs of residents will be her top priority. She will be an excellent city clerk. Please join me in supporting for Sawyer for city clerk on Nov. 2.
Christina Prakash
Attleboro
To the editor:
We are voting for Laurie Sawyer, candidate for city clerk, an important position that opened up when incumbent Steve Withers chose not to seek re-election.
The city clerk is responsible for issuing licenses, keeping records, and providing other necessary services to the public. For many residents, the city clerk’s office will be their first point of contact when dealing with local government. Sawyer’s ethic of service to others and respect for all will ensure that each visitor to the city clerk’s office will be well served. Furthermore, her experience as academic administrator, implementing technology upgrades and streamlining processes at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, will position her to bring similar advances to city hall.
Charles Adler
Barbara Clark
Attleboro
To the editor:
I have known Laurie Sawyer for many years now. She will make an excellent city clerk. She is tireless in her efforts to bring awareness to LGBT causes and will do an excellent job for the citizens of Attleboro.
Ronald Angelo Jr.
Attleboro
To the editor:
I am writing to encourage your readers to vote for Laurie Sawyer for city clerk. She has lived in my South Attleboro neighborhood for 15 years and has a daughter in the Attleboro school system, and she is running for office because she cares deeply about our community and the people who live and work here. Sawyer wants to contribute to the smooth running of city government as our city clerk. She will bring integrity and dedication to the office, and I know that she will do an amazing job. Please join me in voting for Sawyer on Nov. 2.
Catherine Johnson-Roehr
Attleboro
To the editor:
Attleboro needs a city clerk who is hard working, trusted and qualified. Someone who will serve us with efficiency and integrity.
Laurie Sawyer is that person. Her background as an academic administrator at Hasbro Children’s Hospital will serve her well as Attleboro’s city clerk.
On Nov. 2, mark your ballot for Sawyer.
Sheila McKenna
Attleboro
To the editor:
As someone who has been elected several times and worked on several campaigns, there is one thing that stands out to me. The people who work hard for their constituents generally put in the hard work during their campaigns. I believe this is true for Laurie Sawyer.
Sawyer has been knocking on doors for several months visiting voters at their doors listening to voters’ concerns so that she can be a more effective city clerk for Attleboro.
Sawyer has earned my vote for city clerk on Nov. 2, and I hope you will join me in coming out to the polls and voting for Sawyer for city clerk.
Bill Bowles
Attleboro
To the editor:
I am writing in support of Laurie Sawyer’s candidacy for city clerk. I am doing so because I feel that in the tumultuous and divisive political climate we currently inhabit, it is vital to support those who I know to have integrity of character, the ability to act for public good over private advantage, positive energy for the many tasks that will fall to her if elected, and the ability to listen with awareness of others’ points of view as well as her own.
Although I live in Mansfield, I am a member of the Second Congregational Church in Attleboro where I have seen Sawyer exemplify all of these traits, over a period of many years. I hope voters will consider electing Sawyer as their next city clerk; they will not be disappointed.
Paula Foresman
Mansfield
To the editor:
I endorse Laurie Sawyer for Attleboro City Clerk. Having known her for about three years, I feel that her character and resolve, to do the right thing and be sensible about it. She has much compassion for all people, is intelligent, and careful yet progressive to the needs of the people.
I first met her at Second Congregational Church here in Attleboro, and became fast friends. She and I worked together for a year on WARA 1320 for our radio show ‘Equality Time’, to bring to light, LGBTQQIA+ issues at large.
She is a loving and caring wife, mother, and has been a compassionate friend to lift me up, visiting me in the hospital, and just being there many times for me when my life got hard.
Carissa Johnstone
North Attleboro
To the editor:
I am writing to you in regards to Laurie Sawyer who is running for city clerk. I would love to show my support and endorse Sawyer as a former member of the council on human rights in Attleboro.
Sawyer is still the chair holder of this council and has been actively working to promote equality and anti-racism in the Attleboro community. I have no doubt that she is the best candidate for this role. She is hard working, thoughtful, and diligent in all her works. Vote Sawyer for city clerk.
Ashley Stewart
Providence
To the editor:
People of Attleboro, I have known Laurie Sawyer for over 20 years, 15 as a citizen of Attleboro. She loves her family and community, having been a productive member since moving into Attleboro.
She cares about many issues and worked diligently to make them known. She is a champion for human rights; providing inclusivity and equality to each and every one of Attleboros residents.
Sawyer has balanced family, work, and her other outside interests, too. I have no doubt her attention to detail will serve her as Attleboro’s next city clerk.
She will maintain Atlleboro’s rich history while looking forward to its citizens ever changing needs. Every resident deserves a place to be heard at their city hall. Sawyer’s intention is just that, to give the citizens a city hall with fewer obstacles and better access for businesses. She is your only trusted, qualified, and true representative for the people of Attleboro.
Leslie Basinger
Saco, Maine
