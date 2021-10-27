To the editor:
I wholeheartedly support Mayor Paul Heroux for re-election.
Heroux and his administration have done so much to improve the atmosphere of the city from building new apartments from old vacant buildings to banning products proven to harm the ecosystem.
He is not afraid to get his hands dirty by supporting and participating in town clean ups to keep the city clean. You will even find him picking up trash while walking his dog. His dedication not only to the environment, but also to zero tolerance to animal cruelty makes him a perfect mayor in my opinion.
He has led by example and is an active member of the community and I believe he will be an asset for the future of the environment of the city.
Sam Mahar Attleboro
To the editor:
I met Paul when he was first running for state representative. I lived near Stop & Shop and he would stand outside with Mura (his dog) asking for talking to people about what he stood for and getting signatures.
We spoke often and as I got to know him better, I asked I could help in any way with his campaign hold signs whenever needed. I believe in Heroux and all he stands for to the point that I have help with many of his campaigns.
Heroux cares for the people of this city — all the people: the elderly, the homeless, those with mental health issues and his door is always open and he returns phone calls.
He is a mayor who believes in transparency and has always been that way from the beginning of his election.
He wants what is best for Attleboro and all who live here and has been doing everything to make Attleboro a better place for everyone.
In my opinion, Heroux has already accomplished may of the things he set out to do when he first became mayor four years ago. He is not done yet. This city needs a man as caring and dedicated to this city as is Heroux.
Kathleen T. Hanley Attleboro
To the editor:
Please join me in supporting Mayor Paul Heroux for re-election on Nov 2.
Attleboro is just beginning to come to life again, and I look forward to a third term with Heroux, where we will see plans for downtown really come to fruition. Several new businesses are open, and old buildings have started the transition into new homes for Attleboro residents.
Heroux cares about Attleboro and our citizens.
He is passionate about our environment and how that will affect and determine much of our future.
A third and final term will help ensure that Attleboro continues to follow the path to a cleaner, healthier home for all of us. Please join me.
Muriel Reilly Attleboro
To the editor:
I would love to see Paul Heroux win again for his third term as mayor of Attleboro because he really gets it. He understands the impact of pollution on our health and planet.
He sets a great example for young people about how important it is that we care for the only home we have, the planet. He is out every week picking up the litter on our roads.
The revitalization of the downtown area has been wonderful to see.
His expertise and knowledge of the Middle East is very impressive, extensive and welcome during these times. I would vote for him a fourth term if I could.
Teri Camelio Sullivan Attleboro
To the editor:
I am endorsing Paul Heroux for mayor. Heroux has and will continue to move Attleboro forward.
He has always been kind, caring and willing to help the residents of our city. He gave his full support and guidance on rent control for Attleboro’s manufactured home communities.
He is always ready to listen to the concerns of Attleboro”s residents and do whatever possible to resolve the issue. He has proved his willingness to go above and beyond for our city.
He has always advocated for funding for our schools and providing our children with the best education possible.
His dedication and commitment to our city shows in everything he does. I will be voting for Heroux for mayor.
Barbara Craw Attleboro
To the editor:
We have known Paul Heroux since he was a student at Attleboro High School. Being a native of Attleboro, he knows its people and its problems. Because of this, he has demonstrated a clear vision for the downtown area. New apartment buildings have been completed and new businesses have opened. After many years, the Union Street revitalization project is now under way.
Heroux is an excellent communicator, always keeping the citizens apprised of the business of Attleboro through his Facebook page.
He is responsive to the needs and concerns that citizens of Attleboro may have, and he returns calls and messages promptly.
Heroux is a man of integrity, honesty and humility.
Join us in voting to re-elect Heroux for mayor on Nov. 2.
Cindy and Terry Edwards Attleboro
