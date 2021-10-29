To the editor:
I endorse Mayor Paul Heroux for re-election for the city Attleboro. Heroux consistently puts the city’s interest first. He has the education and hands-on experience to manage the city’s complex current and future needs.
Heroux values the importance of open, two-way communication. Examples include frequent COVID-19 updates via the newspaper and Facebook, and his door-to- door campaign to hear citizens concerns. I support a candidate like Heroux who has a proven track record. Let’s keep moving the city forward. Please vote for Heroux for mayor.
Terri DeSisto Attleboro
To the editor:
This letter is to endorse Paul Heroux’s re-election for mayor. My husband and I have been very happy with the way he has done his job. How many mayors go out and pick up trash on their free time? He could easily tell people to pitch in or assign someone from another department to make a show of cleaning up the city but he doesn’t. He goes out and lets actions speak louder than words. That is the kind of person we need in the mayor’s office.
Heroux leads by example and works hard for the city. He has been able to carry out many much needed improvements in Attleboro. Replacing the water mains on Reed Street and putting in sidewalks on May Street are greatly appreciated. We need to keep the improvements going.
He has always been accessible to us I’d we have questions or need help. He helps with a smile and genuine concern. Please join us in re-electing Heroux.
Tina & Robert Schwab Attleboro
To the editor:
I am voting for Paul Heroux because I appreciate his level of follow-through and commitment to his community. He has demonstrated time and again that he is willing to make positive changes for Attleboro regardless of criticism.
I am a supporter of his continued efforts to revitalize the downtown area, as well as his efforts to mitigate the long-lasting effects of pollution throughout the entire city with ideas that focus on both large-scale and small-scale changes. I believe Heroux is an approachable and effective communicator, and that he uses his office to demonstrate that he genuinely cares about Attleboro and its future.
Jill Taliaferro Attleboro
To the editor:
The city election is fast approaching and my first hope is everyone takes the time to vote.
In the mayoral race we have two candidates to select from Paul Heroux and Todd McGhee. While I thank McGhee for running I can’t support him. I have only heard him state he’s going to continue things currently being worked on.
Then we have Heroux. This is the candidate I will support and proudly. We don’t agree on everything but Heroux has worked hard and implemented many things. He has a willingness to learn and think outside the box. He has achieved great things. He has a vision and he knows how to implement change. Heroux also respects our department heads and their expertise.
When voting you mostly won’t agree with any candidate completely but you should chose the one who will work hard be transparent and accomplish goals. Heroux is that choice.
Kimberly Allard Attleboro
