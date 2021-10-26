Endorsements for Paul Heroux, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
Why I am supporting Mayor Paul Heroux for his third and final term as mayor:
For the last four years I have worked closely with Heroux to move various projects along for the benefit of the Attleboro community. He understands what his boards are trying to accomplish and works collectively with them to achieve their goals.
He is a patient listener at meetings and when everyone has had a chance to weigh in on the subject at hand he is able to summarize the discussion and make positive contributions as to how and what needs to happen to reach a good end result.
Over the next two years Heroux will strive to close out the many projects that have begun thus leaving Attleboro in a better place for all.
Please join me in voting for Heroux on Nov. 2.
Rick Correia Attleboro To the editor:
This year I’ll be voting again for Mayor Paul Heroux. As a lifelong Attleboro resident, I can appreciate all he has done and is trying to accomplish for our community. I respect his commitment to his hometown and his desire to see it thrive. I can see that everything he sets his mind to is always with the thought of bettering this city. He has always made himself available to answer any questions or concerns.
He was eager to assist me when I approached him to design a monarch butterfly habitat at Highland Park and I will always be grateful for his willingness to help me with that project.
Heather MachAttleboro
