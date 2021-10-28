Endorsements for Paul Heroux
To the editor:
I wholeheartedly support Mayor Paul Heroux for re-election.
Heroux and his administration have done so much to improve the atmosphere of the city from building new apartments from old vacant buildings to banning products proven to harm the ecosystem.
He is not afraid to get his hands dirty by supporting and participating in town clean ups to keep the city clean. You will even find him picking up trash while walking his dog. His dedication not only to the environment, but also to zero tolerance to animal cruelty makes him a perfect mayor in my opinion.
He has led by example and is an active member of the community and I believe he will be an asset for the future of the environment of the city.
Sam Mahar Attleboro
To the editor:
Mayor Paul Heroux is, in short, an intelligent down-to-earth man. He has made a tremendous impression upon me in conversations online and via email. He’s a tremendous asset to Attleboro who is kind — even to his detractors who sometimes sling nasty words his way.
He reaches out for public opinion and will listen to you, no matter who you are and what your gripe is about. Heroux perseveres and goes for lofty goals with revitalizing and cleaning up the town, even when those ideas can be unpopular with chunks of the city (like banning nip bottles or plastic bags).
Quite honestly, in the last 20 years I have written to many mayors and selectmen councils in many different towns I have lived in, and he’s the only one who takes the time to hear me out.
He is personable, kind, and physically works with anyone in the city while promoting empathy and understanding. What more could you ask for in a mayor?
Gerald Jordan Attleboro
To the editor:
I am the director of illuminate creative+theatrical arts co, established in 2013 in Attleboro. I am also a 22-year resident of Attleboro. I am writing in regards to the re-election of Mayor Paul Heroux.
As a young mom raising three children, I looked for opportunities for them to have a sense of pride in their city. The renovations to the downtown area have been wonderful, but without programs in place, they are only empty spaces. Heroux has a vision to bring arts and culture back to the downtown area. Recently, he invited members of our company to perform at the newly renovated Cuddy Court space. Families were charmed by the location and thrilled to enjoy the evening together. There was a true sense of community — and for those of us who live here, a sense of pride.
I believe that, if re-elected, Heroux would continue expanding the opportunities in these spaces, promoting local arts and culture.
Jennifer Keating Roca Attleboro
To the editor:
We have known Paul Heroux since he was a student at Attleboro High School. Being a native of Attleboro, he knows its people and its problems. Because of this, Heroux has demonstrated a clear vision for the downtown area. New apartment buildings have been completed and new businesses have opened. After many years, the Union Street revitalization project is now under way. Heroux is an excellent communicator, always keeping the citizens apprised of the business of Attleboro through his Facebook page. He is responsive to the needs and concerns that citizens of Attleboro may have, and he returns calls and messages promptly. He is a man of integrity, honesty and humility.
Cindy and Terry Edwards Attleboro
To the editor:
It is difficult for me to imagine anyone other than Paul Heroux as mayor of Attleboro.
Heroux is community-minded and has his finger on the pulse of the city.
It’s obvious in the work his administration has done in revitalizing the downtown area, the fact that he has fulfilled his prior campaign promises of re-establishment of the Human Rights Commission and the Commission on Disabilities. He also cares about the future of our city economically as well as environmentally.
Heroux is the type of person who follows through with action. One example is that about a year ago, there were complaints of litter on Attleboro streets. Heroux has organized litter clean-ups, but I’ve also seen him picking up litter on the weekend while walking his dog, Sashi.
I’m excited to vote for Heroux in November and see him complete a third term as mayor.
Laura Abrams Attleboro
To the editor:
I endorse Mayor Paul Heroux for re-election for the city Attleboro. Heroux consistently puts the city’s interest first. He has the education and hands-on experience to manage the city’s complex current and future needs.
Heroux values the importance of open, two-way communication. Examples include frequent COVID-19 updates via the newspaper and Facebook, and his door-to- door campaign to hear citizens concerns. I support a candidate like Heroux who has a proven track record. Let’s keep moving the city forward for another two years. Please vote for Heroux for mayor.
Terri DeSisto Attleboro To the editor:
This letter is to endorse Paul Heroux’s re-election for mayor. My husband and I have been very happy with the way he has done his job. How many mayors go out and pick up trash on their free time? He could easily tell people to pitch in or assign someone from another department to make a show of cleaning up the city but he doesn’t. He goes out and lets actions speak louder than words. That is the kind of person we need in the mayor’s office.
Heroux leads by example and works hard for the city. He has been able to carry out many much needed improvements in Attleboro. Replacing the water mains on Reed Street and putting in sidewalks on May Street are greatly appreciated. We need to keep the improvements going.
He has always been accessible to us I’d we have questions or need help. He helps with a smile and genuine concern. Please join us in re-electing Heroux. Let’s keep Attleboro moving in the right direction.
Tina & Robert Schwab Attleboro To the editor:
I am voting for Paul Heroux because I appreciate his level of follow-through and commitment to his community. He has demonstrated time and again that he is willing to make positive changes for Attleboro regardless of criticism.
I am a supporter of his continued efforts to revitalize the downtown area, as well as his efforts to mitigate the long-lasting effects of pollution throughout the entire city with ideas that focus on both large-scale and small-scale changes.
I believe Heroux is an approachable and effective communicator, and that he uses his office to demonstrate that he genuinely cares about Attleboro and its future.
Jill TaliaferroAttleboro
