Endorsements for Paul Heroux, Laurie Sawyer and Daryl Velez
To the editor,
I believe that Paul Heroux is worthy of re-election. Heroux has proved that he cares for the city and its residents. His transparency is unparalleled in most elected officials. I feel he has done a good job these last two terms and deserves another one.
There are two new candidates that I feel are worthy of being elected this year. Laurie Sawyer for city clerk, and Daryl Velez for city council at large. It’s always good to have new fresh thoughts and ideas serving the community and these two are willing to step forward.
Please take the time to go to the polls and vote on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Dave Proulx
Attleboro
