To the editor:
It is my honor to endorse Todd McGhee for mayor of Attleboro. Having known McGhee for 50 years, my parents, six siblings and I have always considered him like a brother.
He has an excellent professional reputation as a former state trooper, academy instructor, and an expert in national security.
Recently, McGhee and I shared tough conversations about 9/11, the Boston Marathon bombing, and the horrific racial tensions surrounding us all.
McGhee can listen respectfully and express opinion, without judgment or anger.
He is a great family man devoted to his wife and children.
Sadly, he recently lost his mom. I watched how he and his family rarely left her alone those last days. In my opinion, being a great dad, husband and son are the most admirable qualities in a man.
Attleboro would benefit from having McGhee as a representative, as mayor, of their city.
Karen Houghton Peabody
To the editor:
We would like to strongly endorse Todd McGhee for mayor.
In all that we have witnessed him do for his family it has been first, in prayer and second founded in the utmost love and care.
We are in awe of our son-in-law in his exceptional care for his elderly mother through to her recent passing.
He managed to beautifully memorialize her and stand strong for his family in their grief. All of this while continuing his commitment to his supporters and the campaign for mayor.
He is a Christian leader in his home. He is a role model and mentor.
We have seen first-hand his level of commitment in the love, devotion and success of his family.
Curtis and Christine Ralls Norwich, Conn.
