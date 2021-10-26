Endorsements for Todd McGhee, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
By means of this letter I wish to endorse Todd McGhee for mayor of the Attleboro in the upcoming election.
I have met McGhee and found that he is a down to earth, knowledgeable person who has the best interest of the citizens of Attleboro and the city as a whole at heart. He is willing to work with everyone regardless of party affiliation. I feel he will do best for the citizens as a whole; not just those who agree with his agenda.
Our city and its citizens deserve a mayor who will listen to all opinions and use any insight gathered that may be useful to better our community.
I urge all my relatives, friends, customers, and neighbors to join me in voting for McGhee as our next mayor of Attleboro on Nov. 2.
Joe Caponigro Attleboro To the editor:
I will be voting Todd McGhee for mayor and I hope you will be, too. I am learning more about Todd each day and I believe that he is the right person at the right time. I have found him to be an attentive listener who is genuinely concerned about the taxpayers of this city.
Personally, I would like to thank him for showing up and lending his voice to oppose one of the current mayor’s initiatives, the expansion to a 75-foot upland protection zone. I am looking forward to the McGhee administration. It is sure to be open, fair and inclusive.
John DesVergnesAttleboro
