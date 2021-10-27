To the editor:
I’ve known Todd McGhee for well over 40 years. He was the most studious of the students on campus and well respected. His public service during his exemplary career with the Massachusetts State Police and later as a teacher of safety courses on dealing with active shooter has him more than ready to run an administration that will serve the people of Attleboro.
Martin Jarmulowicz
Venice, Fla.
To the editor:
These are a few of the reasons why I am supporting Todd McGhee for mayor. In McGhee’s career in public service as a state police officer for 24 years, he has shown that he is a strong leader as well as a team player. He listens to others and works with them to come up with innovative solutions to challenging problems.
As a small business owner, he has demonstrated good stewardship in owning a successful business that operates across the globe. McGhee is honest, intelligent, and hardworking. He is a servant leader and treats others with dignity and respect. These are all qualities that are needed to be mayor to help lead Attleboro to a bright future for all. Please join me by supporting McGhee for mayor.
Steve Boedeker Attleboro
To the editor:
I am unreservedly urging all Attleboro citizens to vote for Todd McGhee to become the next mayor of Attleboro to ensure our first responders, school children, and citizens receive the public safety protection they deserve.
I worked with McGhee on the safety act designation for the Boston Convention Exhibition Center and the Governor’s Large Venue Security Task Force where he was selected because of his expertise in public safety, demonstrating fiscal responsibility and high knowledge of state government contracting.
In other words, your vote matters because:
A vote for McGhee ensures an extraordinary public servant with 40-years of exeperience.
A vote for McGhee supports protection for our first responders.
A vote for McGhee protects our children.
A vote for McGhee ensures taxpayer’s dollars are spent responsibly.
Ryan Winmill President, The Winmill Group, LLC Vienna, Va.
To the editor:
I had the pleasure of meeting our mayoral candidate Todd McGhee. He took the time to speak and listen to what I had to say about the problems I see around my neighborhood.
This city needs change and I have all the trust and respect for McGhee and feel he is the change this city we needs.
Jennifer DiGeorge Attleboro
To the editor:
I had the privilege to be friends with Todd McGhee over 20 years, experiencing firsthand his excellent reputation personally and professionally. I’ve seen him in various situations: coach of his son’s basketball team, faithful spouse, devoted son to his mother whom he cared for in his home. McGhee has spent a lifetime working and serving others. He continues to be humble and teachable.
A situation arose in which I needed to call the Attleboro Police Department. When I hung up I called McGhee. He came and stood calmly next to me waiting for the police to arrive. Upon introducing him, pleased, the officer responded, “I know exactly who that is, he was one of my trainers at the police academy.”
McGhee’s reputation is exemplary in both the private and public arena. We can be assured he will work towards the greater good for Attleboro.
Kathy Boedeker Attleboro
To the editor:
I am writing this in support of Attleboro mayoral candidate Todd McGhee.
McGhee has previous experiences that I feel qualifies him for the mayor position here in Attleboro. McGhee not only shows support in events in Attleboro that are non-profit fundraisers, but he’s motivated and determined to make change for the better by talking, listening, and reaching out to the people.
His passions in people, programs, police & community, and small businesses is what we need improved in our city.
Shawn Salgueiro Attleboro
To the editor:
I am writing today to show my and support for Todd McGhee. McGhee has shown that he has the ability, desire, and leadership skills to be the man we need for mayor of Attleboro.
I have had ample opportunities in the past few weeks to analyze the aims and objectives of the current mayor in the upcoming election. His honest and practical approach sets him apart. He shows great concern for the residents of the community, and his willingness to listen to people’s problems is commendable. His background in law enforcement, domestic/international security, and overall community service are several reasons I believe he is the candidate most deserving of my vote.
It is my intention to vote for McGhee because of his abilities, competence, values, and integrity. I am confident that McGhee will exceed the expectations of voters for Attleboro.
Crystel Hoyt Attleboro
