To the editor:
I have known Todd McGee for over 20 years as both a trooper and a friend. McGhee is ready to lead our city when we need it most. Change is needed now, not two years from now.
We should have been informed formally by the city in October about the water issues and we should have had a voice in these small rubbish barrels. We need a voice in government now that will listen to us and act for us. People first. I believe McGhee offers more than the current mayor. Reach out to him and he will call you back. Talk to him and you will see what I mean. He is out there every day going house to house six days a week — I know, I am with him. It is time for a mayor for the people.
Kevin Welsh Attleboro
To the editor:
I have known Todd McGhee for a couple weeks and I have seen his true and sincere passion towards helping the people of Attleboro.
Whenever I see him, he always has a smile on his face and when you talk to him you can tell you have his full attention.
After attending one of his Q&A sessions, I was extremely impressed with the empathetic way he listened and considered the thoughts and ideas of the Attleboro residents.
He was also able to point to problems in Attleboro that he has pragmatic and well-thought-out solutions to which show how much care he has for the city. He is passionate and hardworking which makes me certain to say that he will be a great mayor for the people of Attleboro.
Lily Dauriac Attleboro
To the editor:
Todd McGhee brings a fresh perspective to the work of connecting Attleboro’s citizens — with each other, with impactful programs, and with inclusive leadership.
As a new candidate, he is motivated to listen to what is happening in the town, and to dedicate our resources in the areas that matter most to us. Additionally, McGhee’s background in strategic, cross-cultural law enforcement enables a thoughtful approach to keeping Attleboro secure and welcoming for all. He has shown dedication to the town through lived leadership — starting with his family, and reaching to our schools and the small business community.
Between COVID-19, a changing job market, our community’s cultural richness, the potential of our green spaces, and our creative economic energy, Attleboro calls for a vibrant vision, rooted in our expressed hopes and needs. Vote McGhee to build Attleboro into a home for our shared values.
Caroline Hunter Attleboro
To the editor:
I attended a Q&A session with mayoral candidate Todd McGhee and asked him questions.
I’d be afraid if I was Paul Heroux, with him admitting it’s his last term. Why last? So he can work on his next elected position? How much time will he spend running for a state position? How much time will he dedicate to being mayor? I’ve spoken with McGhee and fully endorse him.
Kevin Mocker Attleboro
To the editor:
It has been my good fortune to work with Todd McGhee as part of an international team of subject matter experts and trainers who assist our international partners in the latest methods in which they can protect their citizens and country. McGhee’s leadership and compassion are characteristics that transcend borders. His ability to relate and connect with people of all different backgrounds are what make McGhee an outstanding leader, both in the classroom and in the community. I would highly endorse McGhee to lead your great city.
Frank Dwyer Washington, D.C.
To the editor:
A man governs according to what governs him. And it is the fruit of his deeds that expose his source. From early on in our marriage, my husband has inspired us to be our best and always do our best.
He has edified me and our children with these statements, “Make decisions so that when you lay your head down at night, you’ll be at peace”; “Shoot for the stars and if you land on the clouds you’re still higher than what you thought you could do”; and “Don’t let anyone steal your joy”. Integrity. Vision. These are the fruit of his life. Their source is truth and wisdom. He is governed by truth and wisdom.
Attleboro residents, you have an important choice to make. Choose the candidate whose words and deeds point to the truth of how he will govern the City of Attleboro.
Nicole Bento McGhee, spouse of mayoral candidate Todd McGhee Attleboro
