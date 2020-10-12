Endorsement for Becca Rausch, candidate, state Senate
To the editor:
The last two years Attleboro has been represented by two great state senators — Sen. Paul Feeney and Sen. Becca Rausch. I’m taking this opportunity to endorse Rausch for re-election.
Rausch has been an outstanding senator. During these trying times she has kept constituents up to date on COVID 19, holding many public virtual forums early on in the pandemic, leading with transparency.
She has been out front on issues such as childcare, voter access, climate change as well as racial justice. Rausch has been a proven leader, advocating for issues that are important to Attleboro. I hope that you’ll take a moment to check off Rausch when you vote this November.
Ellen Parker
Attleboro
