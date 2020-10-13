To the editor:
I’ve known John Simmons for 34 years. We go as far back as the mid-1980s and have remained best friends. Simmons is the educated political historian and I am the artsy musician. He went on to receive a bachelor’s of art degree in political science at Westfield State College and his law degree at Boston University. I left art school after one year and went on to teach drums.
Despite his education, knowledge of history, and law, Simmons has never once acted better than me. We’ve gotten into intense discussions about politics, our country, our town and history. He has always been willing to listen to my artsy, sometimes liberal, perspective of life and politics but at the same time give sound, reasoned arguments based on his actual understanding of law, and if necessary, his knowledge of the Constitution. Simmons is open-minded toward different viewpoints and is able to articulate his own point of view without being dismissive or condescending. It is exactly this quality of character that we need in our local and state leaders.
I urge anyone that cares to reach out to Simmons.
Elect a candidate with years of experience, community roots and the ability to work with all regardless of party affiliation.
Matt Slobogan
North Attleboro
