Endorsement for Walter Wilk, candidate, Mansfield Select Board
To the editor:
I’m voting for Walter Wilk for Mansfield Select Board. Working alongside Wilk on the Finance Committee, I’ve seen his dedication to open and transparent debates on tough financial issues. He’s not afraid to take a public position, but he also believes in finding consensus.
Compromise is not a dirty word for Wilk. Whether it’s saving the town millions in long-term costs by leading the effort to move our dedicated first responders to the new DPW/Public safety complex, helping us avoid a Prop. 2 ½ override by driving fiscal discipline or enabling Mansfield to weather the financial storm associated with the pandemic by calling for conservative budgeting,
I’ve seen Wilk accomplish his goal of giving the town the ability to pursue quality of life issues by having our financial house in order.
I’m voting for the candidate who thinks strategically and with an eye on our long-term needs.
Brian Eagle
Mansfield
