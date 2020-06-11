To the editor:
As a 25-year resident of Mansfield, I have watched our town continue to grow and change as we are faced with new challenges. In recent years I have been encouraged by new leadership and a forward thinking mindset on our Select Board which has become much more collaborative and action-oriented than in the past.
Frank DelVecchio is one of the key reasons why this change came about. DelVecchio is a team player who always brings thoughtful reasoning and a steady hand to decision making.
Our town is in a much better place due to DelVecchio’s leadership and his ability to find a way to move things forward. I encourage Mansfield voters to re-elect DelVecchio to the Select Board on June 30.
Elizabeth Dye
Mansfield
