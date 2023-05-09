Enough hyperbole in gun debate
To the editor:
Re: “A theory to reducing gun violence,” by Bob Foley, column, May 5:
Enough hyperbole — except for an extremely small number of progressives, no one wants to ban or confiscate all guns. People want common-sense gun laws. A recent Fox News poll showed 88% favor background checks, 84% favor enforcing existing gun laws, 82% favor a legal age of 21 for assault weapons, 81% favor red flag laws, 80% favor background checks for ammo, and 61% favor banning assault weapons. The Republican party on Capitol Hill is not respecting the will of the people. The NRA may have something to do with that.
The Second Amendment was written when guns were muzzle loaders, requiring time between shots (approximately 30 to 120 seconds, according to HuntingNet.com). Our founders could not have imagined the devastating effect of an AR-15.
Don’t blame all mass shootings on criminals who should have been in jail. The National Institute of Justice published an excellent article on mass shootings in February 2022; it speaks to what is behind mass shootings. A few recent shootings have been by people who would not be considered criminals.
Other countries like ours have people with mental health problems, etc., but they do not have mass shootings like we do because their citizens do not have easy access to guns. Seven countries have warned their citizens about traveling to the U.S. due to the recent spike in mass shootings. Whatever happened to Ronald Reagan’s “shining city on the hill”?
Thomas Fuller
Mansfield