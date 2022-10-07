Enough of the evangelizing already
To the editor:
Re: “California governor distorts Bible for his own agenda,” by Rev. Paul Wanamaker, Voice of the Public, Oct. 6:
I don’t know how others may feel but whenever I read one of Paul Wanamaker’s letters, I detect a certain smugness and a presumption that his version of “The Truth” is appreciated by all and sundry.
I would like to point out that not everyone shares his religious bent and perhaps he should find another forum in which to evangelize.
Frederick Walters
Attleboro