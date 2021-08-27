Equality is a loftier goal than diversity
To the editor:
If diversity is the touchstone of a successful political structure or culture, then homogeneous countries like Finland, Denmark and Norway must be the most moribund places on earth.
But of course, they aren’t.
Founding father John Jay, writing in favor of the proposed Constitution, noted that “... Providence has been pleased to give this one connected country to one united people — a people descended from the same ancestors, speaking the same language, professing the same religion, attached to the same principles of government, very similar in their manners and customs, and who by their joint counsels, arms and effort … have nobly established general liberty and independence.”
The American Revolution, which forever changed the course of modern history, could only have been accomplished by a people unified by their cultural inheritance and by their experience with English liberties under a constitutional monarchy. Too much diversity at that point in time would have jeopardized the entire experiment or rendered it impossible.
Incredibly that effort created a political entity that would eventually enable the most diverse population on the planet.
Using “diversity” like a mantra solemnly waved over every human institution, is to forget that it is not a metaphysical reality etched in the heavens, or, as the Founding Fathers would have put it, part of the law of nature or of nature’s God. It is a philosophical and political construct, not a self-evident truth. It can be both positive and negative in its effects.
In our desire to have a society that is fair and open to everyone, we ought to strive just for that end.
Doing head counts for gender and race at every turn or celebrating the shrinkage of a population group (whites) as a moral achievement is to serve deleterious purposes. Voting for someone based on their race and gender rather than their competency is going to prove fatal to our Republic.
Paul Andrews
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.