Every kitchen should have a CO2 fire extinguisher
To the editor:
Re: “North Attleboro woman severely burned in kitchen grease fire,” City & Town July 8:
With respect to the story of a North Attleboro woman who was severely burned in a kitchen grease fire, we hope she has a full and complete recovery.
At the same time, we are reminded that kitchen grease fires, while startling and frightening, are easily and quickly extinguished by applying a cover lid, applying a box of baking soda, or applying a dry chemical or CO2 fire extinguisher. Water must never be applied to a cooking fire, as it spreads the fire.
Every kitchen should have a fire extinguisher readily available, where every resident of the house knows how to use it. Dry chemical fire extinguishers are inexpensive and available in most hardware store.
While the powder left by a dry chemical fire extinguisher discharge is messy, it’s a small cleanup chore when compared to the painful consequences of burn injuries.
Please join me in making sure your kitchen has a fire extinguisher, and check it regularly to assure the pressure indicator is in the green zone. Safety is no accident.
Glenn Hill
Norfolk